IDF targets PIJ HQ positioned in courtyard of Shifa hospital

The IDF confirms that it targeted a command center belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, situated within the premises of al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

"The Islamic Jihad operatives were present in the command room when it was struck," the IDF states.

In a statement, the IDF explains that the strike was executed following a meticulous procedure to minimize civilian casualties in the hospital's vicinity.

Remarkably, despite the precision of the operation, the hospital itself remained unscathed by the attack, according to IDF reports.

Video footage captured at the scene revealed several individuals sustaining injuries during the strike.

"The existence of a command room and the presence of terrorists within the hospital yard serve as further evidence of terrorist organizations' systematic exploitation of humanitarian and medical facilities in Gaza for nefarious purposes," the IDF emphasizes in its statement.