IDF targets Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza

The IDF attempted to eliminate the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Mohammed Sinwar, in a strike on the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, i24NEWS learned on Tuesday.

Before the attack, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency verified that Israeli abductees were not being held near Sinwar, whose brother commanded the Hamas terror group and masterminded the October 7 attack before being killed last year. According to Palestinian reports, there are at least 10 dead and 16 wounded in the incident.

Also on Tuesday, "journalist" Hassan Aslaih was killed in an air strike at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. Aislaih was killed in a room where several senior members of the Hamas military wing were hospitalized, in a cluster of rooms that served as an operational command center.

Five rooms from Hamas' secret complex were destroyed in the Israeli attack. The head of Hamas's "counterterrorism" apparatus, Ahmed Al Kudra, who held the equivalent rank of colonel, was killed in the strike. The governor of Rafah was severely injured.