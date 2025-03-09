IDF targets terrorists operating in northern Gaza Strip | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 520: An source involved in the details of the negotiations told i24NEWS that there is "some" progress in talks to release additional hostages. The IDF said that terrorists were attacked in the northern Gaza Strip after trying to plant an explosive device.

Hamas, meanwhile, has reportedly given a green light for the Egyptian proposal to establish an alternative governing body in Gaza.

A false alarm was triggered in Kibbutz Holit, near southern Gaza, although the IDF said this was likely set off by Israeli forces operating in the area.

Palestinian reports said that an Israeli drone carried out an airstrike east of the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

To catch up on Saturday's updates, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war