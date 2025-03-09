IDF targets terrorists operating in northern Gaza Strip | LIVE BLOG
A source involved in negotiations said progress has been made in the talks to continue the ceasefire into the 2nd stage, with Hamas indicating it is willing to accept another body administering Gaza
Israel - Hamas War day 520: An source involved in the details of the negotiations told i24NEWS that there is "some" progress in talks to release additional hostages. The IDF said that terrorists were attacked in the northern Gaza Strip after trying to plant an explosive device.
Hamas, meanwhile, has reportedly given a green light for the Egyptian proposal to establish an alternative governing body in Gaza.
A false alarm was triggered in Kibbutz Holit, near southern Gaza, although the IDF said this was likely set off by Israeli forces operating in the area.
Palestinian reports said that an Israeli drone carried out an airstrike east of the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.
🔴 IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir names Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin new spokesperson
