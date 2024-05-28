IDF to examine detention conditions of captured Hamas terrorists

The Chief of the General Staff of the IDF, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, has appointed an advisory committee to investigate the conditions of detention for individuals apprehended during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

This decision follows a recommendation from the Military Advocate General, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, and has received approval from the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant.

The war, initiated after a severe attack by Hamas and other terrorist organizations on October 7th, led to the capture of thousands of suspected terrorists.

These detainees are initially held in IDF facilities for questioning to determine the necessity of their continued detention. When further detention is required, they are transferred to Israel Prison Service facilities.

However, due to the high number of detainees and overcrowding in Israel Prison Service facilities, many individuals have been held in IDF detention facilities for extended periods. Allegations regarding the conditions in these facilities have prompted the establishment of the advisory committee.

The committee, chaired by Major General (res.) Ilan Shiff, includes Major General (res.) Eitan Dangot, Brigadier General (res.) Nachman Ash, Brigadier General (res.) Miki Barel, and Colonel (res.) Pnina Sharvit Baruch. It will examine the conditions of detention, treatment of detainees, management of the facilities, and compliance with Israeli and international law.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The committee will focus on the "Sde Teiman," "Anatot," and "Ofer" detention facilities.

It will begin its work immediately and is expected to submit its recommendations to the Chief of the General Staff within 21 days.