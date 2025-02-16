IDF to present October 7 investigation, starting with decimated communities

The IDF announced on Sunday that, starting next week, it will present the investigations of its battles on October 7 to the general public.

"First, the core investigations of the operations will be presented and then, the battle investigations," the announcement stated. "The investigations from the battles will first be presented to the kibbutzim, towns, and bereaved families of those who participated in the fighting – and then to the media and the public," it said.

Full IDF timetable

• Tuesday, February 25: Findings of the investigations to be presented to the IDF and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

• Wednesday, February 26: Presentation to the communities of Nir Oz and Kfar Aza kibbutzim.

• Friday, February 28: Presentation to the Kibbutz Nahal Oz community.

• Sunday, March 2: Presentation to the community of Kibbutz Netiv HaAsara.

• Beginning of March: Presentation to families of Nahal Oz army base and survivors of the Nova party – starting with the bereaved families, and then to the public.

• By the end of March: Presentation to the remaining settlements affected.

The process

The investigation consisted of four focal points, divided into 18 sub-investigations: The development of the IDF's strategic and systemic perception against the Gaza Strip, the evolution of intelligence and enemy perception, decision-making on the night between October 6 and 7, and the mobilization of IDF forces from the outbreak of the war until regaining control of the perimeter. Additionally, 41 investigations into battles in towns, outposts, and bases in the south will be presented.

The IDF said in its announcement that "the work of the investigation is complex and mixed, and included thousands of hours of investigation by IDF commanders. As part of the process of collecting extensive materials by the investigating commanders, thousands of pieces of evidence and materials about the fight were gathered. The presentation of the investigations is expected to begin with the presentation of the standing security assessment at the time, due to its importance in explaining the broad picture that led to October 7. All investigations that will be published after being presented to the communities will be available on the investigations page of the IDF website."