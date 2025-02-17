IDF to remain in 5 points in southern Lebanon as ceasefire expires

The Israel Defense Forces will withdraw to five strategic points in southern Lebanon on Tuesday as the ceasefire expires.

A day before the end of the ceasefire in Lebanon, the IDF estimates that most of the terrorist infrastructure within five miles of the border have been destroyed.

As the ceasefire comes into effect, Israeli troops will pull back to the five points, which the IDF has dubbed "The Protective Line." Many more outposts have been established near the security fence along the border.

The effort in the near future will focus on enforcing the agreement on those who return to the villages close to the border. The Northern Command said that those who return home from these villages will find the devastation very great.

Israeli forces in the strategic points will enforce the ceasefire, preventing any from approaching the border or the outposts.

The implementation of the ceasefire will be studied as residents return to both sides of the northern border. The military wishes to continue implementing the ceasefire as much as possible, while preserving its tactical achievements.