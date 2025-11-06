IDF to turn Israel-Egypt border into closed military zone | LIVE BLOG
Israeli DM Katz instructs IDF to turn Israel-Egypt border area into closed military zone, defining constant drone smuggling as terror threat
Israel has has announced it is launging sweeping measures against drone smuggling on the Egypt border: over 200km is now a closed military zone, IDF rules of engagement updated accordingly to target any unauthorized party that penetrates the prohibited area. A push for urgent tech, licensing and legal changes is also under way.
The Defense Ministry and Air Force will speed counter-drone systems. Shin Bet and the Defense Minister agreed to classify weapons smuggling by drone as a terrorist threat.
For the past several months, Israel has been almost helpless in face of a massive wave of smuggling over the border, including weapons, drugs and other items.
Defense Minister Israel Katz: "I have gathered you here to declare war on drone smuggling on the Israel-Egypt border. In war as in war, the current situation is dangerous to the security of the state and cannot continue. The smuggling of weapons using drones is part of the war in Gaza and is intended to arm our enemies and all means must be taken to stop them."
"Just as we created deterrence against Hezbollah in Lebanon on the issue of drones and shooting at settlements, here too we must create deterrence and make it clear to those who engage in smuggling that the rules of the game are changing, and they will pay a very heavy price if they do not stop doing so."
US military to establish presence at Damascus airbase aimed to enable security agreement between Israel and Syria - Report
Hezbollah’s Al-Akhbar newspaper celebrates Mamdani’s victory
Calling it a shift in Israel-New York dynamics, with the headline: “Israel and the Big Apple – A Turning Point"
Israel sends a PSA to residents of Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee communities:
"At this time, the IDF has begun strikes in the southern Lebanon area, as a result of which explosions may be heard in the Galilee area and the northern Golan Heights."
"We will issue an additional announcement with any developments and if necessary."
The US presents a draft resolution to the UN Security Council outlining the deployment of an international force in the Gaza Strip without informing Israel. Read more
🔴 'It's something even the Nazis didn't do': Former hostage Rom Braslavski speaks out about his repeated sexual abuse in Hamas captivity. Read more
