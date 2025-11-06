IDF to turn Israel-Egypt border into closed military zone | LIVE BLOG

Israel has has announced it is launging sweeping measures against drone smuggling on the Egypt border: over 200km is now a closed military zone, IDF rules of engagement updated accordingly to target any unauthorized party that penetrates the prohibited area. A push for urgent tech, licensing and legal changes is also under way.

The Defense Ministry and Air Force will speed counter-drone systems. Shin Bet and the Defense Minister agreed to classify weapons smuggling by drone as a terrorist threat.

For the past several months, Israel has been almost helpless in face of a massive wave of smuggling over the border, including weapons, drugs and other items.

Defense Minister Israel Katz: "I have gathered you here to declare war on drone smuggling on the Israel-Egypt border. In war as in war, the current situation is dangerous to the security of the state and cannot continue. The smuggling of weapons using drones is part of the war in Gaza and is intended to arm our enemies and all means must be taken to stop them."

"Just as we created deterrence against Hezbollah in Lebanon on the issue of drones and shooting at settlements, here too we must create deterrence and make it clear to those who engage in smuggling that the rules of the game are changing, and they will pay a very heavy price if they do not stop doing so."

