Chief Warrant Officer Mahmoud Amaria, a 45-year-old tracker from the village of Ibtin, was killed this morning (Monday) as a result of a missile strike by Hezbollah near the Ya'ara, northern Israel. A combat officer in his unit was seriously wounded in the incident.

Five UAVs invaded Israeli territory in the morning, three of them intercepted by the air defense systems. The remaining two hit the ground, one of them in the forest, where Amaria was killed.