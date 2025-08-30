IDF troops sustain moderate, light wounds in IED explosion in Gaza City
Throughout the night, Al-Jazeera was falsely reporting that four soldiers were kidnapped, in messaging pushed by Hamas
An IDF soldier was moderately injured and six others were lightly wounded in an IED explosion near an armored carrier in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood. Throughout the night, Al-Jazeera was falsely reporting that four soldiers were kidnapped, in messaging pushed by Hamas.
