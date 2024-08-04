IDF uncovers 10-foot-tall tunnel in southern Gaza's Philadelphi Corridor

The Israel Defense Forces said they had uncovered dozens of underground tunnel routes in the southern Gaza Strip's Philadelphi Corridor, including one three meters (10 feet) high.

IDF spokesperson's unit

Israeli forces are working to identify and destroy these tunnel routes, the military said in a statement.

"The IDF will thoroughly destroy all the underground infrastructure on the Philadelphi Corridor and will act with determination to prevent their formation in the future," the IDF said.