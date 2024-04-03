IDF uncovers Hamas infrastructure in Khan Yunis olive grove

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson has announced the discovery and destruction of Hamas terrorist infrastructure hidden within an olive grove in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

The operation was documented by the combat team of the 7th brigade, who engaged in intense battles in the "Al Karara" and Abbasids areas in northern Khan Yunis.

According to the IDF, the combat team employed various tactics including tank fire, sniper ambushes, and aerial targeting to eliminate terrorists and destroy underground infrastructures used by militant groups in the region.

During the raids, the IDF forces seized a significant cache of weapons, including firearms, ammunition, mortar bombs, explosives, and military equipment. Additionally, they recovered a manual for operating weapons and documents with high intelligence value.

IDF Spokesperson

Notably, the forces located and dismantled a rocket launcher concealed within the civilian olive grove, highlighting the tactic of using civilian areas for terrorist activities.

In a separate operation conducted last week, IDF forces apprehended several suspects who had barricaded themselves nearby. The captured individuals were transferred to the 504 Intelligence Division and the Shin Bet for further investigation.