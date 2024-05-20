IDF uncovers Hamas weaponry in UNRWA facility in central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have uncovered weaponry in a facility operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the Jabaliya area, according to the IDF Spokesperson on Monday.

Concurrently, terrorists armed with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) were eliminated in an aerial strike as they advanced towards IDF positions.

The IDF reported successful engagements with terrorist targets, eliminating operatives in close-quarters combat. An Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft also targeted and eliminated operatives who had launched anti-tank missiles at IDF troops, with no reported injuries to Israeli forces.

During operations in Jabaliya, IDF troops identified and neutralized terrorists carrying RPG launchers who were preparing to attack. An aerial strike eliminated these operatives before they could execute their plans.

In a separate operation in eastern Rafah, an Islamic Jihad tactical-level commander and three other terrorists from the organization were eliminated by an IAF strike. These operatives were actively engaged in operations against IDF forces in the area.

AP Photo/Khalil Hamra/File

The IDF's campaign continues in the central Gaza Strip, where IDF tanks targeted and eliminated several terrorists. Additionally, military structures used for storing explosives and other weapons were destroyed.

Over the past 24 hours, the IAF has struck approximately 80 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, rocket launchers, terrorist cells, military structures, and other key infrastructure used by terrorist groups.