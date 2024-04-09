IDF units in Gaza embedded with new tech and weaponry

The IDF spokesman published today on Tuesday details about the new APC that came into use by Israeli forces.

From the beginning of the war in Gaza until the IDF left Khan Yunis at the beginning of the week, new drones were embedded in commando units, a deadly mortar bomb, weapon improvements, and precise observation means capable of exposing terrorists from a great distance.

From the first day of the war, Brigade 98 played a significant role and even led the fighting in Khan Yunis.

Throughout all stages of evolution - the brigade continued to develop, introduce new combat means, and embed them in the forces on the ground.

"We have recently acquired quite a few new weapons of various types," said Lt. Col. Itay, the brigade's technology and maintenance officer, adding that: "Systems that know how to fire deadly and accurate fire, advanced observation means and special attack capabilities."

With the onset of the war, the special mortar bomb of the commando units - Steel Sting, was revealed. This is a twin-guided mortar bomb that enables precise targeting of terror targets in built-up areas, while reducing the risk of harm to uninvolved parties.

Major N', the commander of the Maglan unit, reconstructs: "We used it for the first time at the start of the war, it allows us to neutralize threats much more precisely than other types of bombs. There is no uncertainty after the firing - we know we have removed the threat."

IDF Spokesperson

In addition, the brigade acquired advanced surveillance equipment capable of detecting enemies, identifying terrorists, snipers and threatening elements from a distance.

To implement all of these in the combat units, the Armored Corps commanders built a comprehensive plan of all the means, in cooperation with the Armament Department in the Ground Arm and the Technological Ground Brigade, whose responsibility includes logistics implementation.

IDF Spokesperson

Consequently, special training programmes were created that teach about the innovations and ensure that the fighter at the end is skilled in operating the tools.