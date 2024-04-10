IDF warns it will have difficulties securing a 1 km Gaza buffer zone - report

The Israeli army may not be able to create a security buffer zone with Gaza as initially planned, according to a new report.

Sources in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Southern Command reportedly told local news outlet Walla! that due to shortages in manpower as well as legal obstacles, the planned 1-kilometer no man's land may only be 500 meters wide in some areas.

On Sunday, the IDF withdrew additional brigades from Gaza, leaving only one brigade in charge of securing the Netzer corridor in central Gaza, in order to prevent movement between the northern and southern halves of the enclave.

Israeli officials had promised at the outset of the war to establish a buffer zone, one of the security provisions meant to reassure the residents of the border area who suffered the attack on October 7 and have long born the brunt of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket attacks, meant to replicate the security area along Israel's northern border.

Over the six months of the war so far, IDF forces have revealed and destroyed extensive terror tunnel systems. Engineering forces have also had to repair the existing security fence along the border, which was breached and greatly damaged during the October 7 invasion.

The army officials reportedly said that Hamas has not made attempts to approach the fence or reestablish its watch towers there, however they said that Hamas has been watching IDF activity in the area for intelligence gathering. The sources reportedly warned that Hamas is trying to restore its military capabilities in order to mount a future attack.