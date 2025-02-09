IDF withdraws from Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Gazans seen coming within 1,000 feet of the border with Israel spark outrage among Israeli politicians, with Ben Gvir stating they are 'positioning themselves for the next massacre'
Israel - Hamas War day 492: The IDF withdrew this Sunday morning from the Netzarim Corridor, with Hamas stating the move represents "a failure by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu." Gazans seen coming within 1,000 feet of the border with Israel was slammed in Israel, with former national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir saying they were "positioning themselves for the next massacre."
Netanyahu spoke to Fox News, claiming that the two-state solution will not be implemented by any Israeli leader after October 7."
UN Ambassador Danny Danon also spoke with the network, expressing outrage over the condition of Eli Sharabi, Or Levi, and Ohad Ben Ami, who were released from Hamas captivity on Saturday. Israelis were shocked at the images of their emaciated and weak bodies.
To catch up on the updates from the weekend, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
Israeli Navy opens fire on suspicious vessel off Gaza coast to warn it to stay away
Attack in Suwayda reportedly carried out by Jordan, not Israel
Palestinians reports: 3 killed by Israeli fire east of Gaza City
🔴 Reported IDF strike in Suwayda, Syria, a known Hezbollah smuggling point