IDF withdraws from Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 492: The IDF withdrew this Sunday morning from the Netzarim Corridor, with Hamas stating the move represents "a failure by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu." Gazans seen coming within 1,000 feet of the border with Israel was slammed in Israel, with former national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir saying they were "positioning themselves for the next massacre."

Netanyahu spoke to Fox News, claiming that the two-state solution will not be implemented by any Israeli leader after October 7."

UN Ambassador Danny Danon also spoke with the network, expressing outrage over the condition of Eli Sharabi, Or Levi, and Ohad Ben Ami, who were released from Hamas captivity on Saturday. Israelis were shocked at the images of their emaciated and weak bodies.

