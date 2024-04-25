The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the withdrawal of the Nahal Brigade from the Gaza Strip as part of preparations for future operations, including the looming offensive in Rafah.

Having operated in the Netzarim corridor for the past three months, the Nahal Brigade's role spanned from the Be’eri area in southern Israel to the Gaza coast, facilitating IDF activities in northern and central Gaza.

This corridor, strategically vital for Israel, not only serves as a conduit for humanitarian aid but also allows for the control of access to the north for Palestinians returning from the south.

Constructed around a road south of Gaza City, the corridor spans 6.8 kilometers and provides rapid traversal, taking just seven minutes to cross. Within this corridor, the IDF established three forward operating bases, facilitating precise raids in northern and central Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson

With the Nahal Brigade now withdrawn, its responsibilities will be assumed by two reserve brigades: the 679th “Yiftah” Armored Brigade and the 2nd “Carmeli” Infantry Brigade, stationed in central Gaza.

The withdrawal of the Nahal Brigade marks a transition phase, during which the brigade will undergo rest and recuperation, engage in training exercises, and strategize for future offensives in Gaza.