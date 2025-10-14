'If genocide resumes, consequences will be serious,' warns Turkey's Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a sharp warning to Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of having “a very poor record” of respecting ceasefires and vowing that Turkey, the United States, and other regional powers would ensure the newly signed Gaza truce is upheld.

Speaking to reporters aboard his plane while returning from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, Erdoğan said Ankara intends to take a leading role in Gaza’s reconstruction, coordinating with Gulf states, Washington, and Europe to mobilize funds for rebuilding the devastated enclave.

“I believe significant funding for projects prepared by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League will be quickly released,” he said.

The Turkish leader, who notably opposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attendance at the peace conference, emphasized that the “guarantor powers” of the ceasefire must closely oversee its implementation. “If this turns into genocide again,” Erdoğan warned, “Israel knows that the consequences will be severe.”

He also praised the recent wave of Western recognition of a Palestinian state, calling it a “milestone toward a genuine two-state solution.” In addition, Erdoğan announced Turkey’s plan to send container homes to Gaza to provide temporary housing for displaced families before the onset of winter.

Erdoğan’s remarks reflect Turkey’s renewed bid to position itself as a key mediator and reconstruction partner in post-war Gaza, while maintaining its vocal criticism of Israel’s conduct during the conflict.