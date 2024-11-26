'If Hezbollah makes a move, we will attack' – Netanyahu endorses ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement to the public on Tuesday, in which he announced a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, following a meeting of the state security cabinet to discuss the matter.

Netanyahu spoke about the stages of the war: "So far, thanks to the valor of our soldiers, we have achieved tremendous achievements in the seven fronts of a war for survival. These caused astonishment and admiration around the world, and highlight our power in the Middle East. We have set Hezbollah back by decades." Regarding the campaign against Hezbollah and Iranian targets in Syria, Netanyahu added that Syrian President "Bashar Assad has paid a heavy price."

He said that it was "no secret" that key military supplies have been withheld. The ceasefire will also allow Israeli forces to recuperate.

The hostages and the destruction of Hamas remain a main goal of the war effort, he said.

The ceasefire has earned condemnation from politicians and public figures over unknown clauses of the deal that may leave Hezbollah able to build up its military again in southern Lebanon. "The duration of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon, if there is any breach of the agreement, we will respond forcefully," he clarified. He also addressed Iran: "We have destroyed significant parts of their air defense and their missile production capability."

Netanyahu touted the benefits of a ceasefire, which "will help us focus on the Iranian threat, refresh forces and replenish supplies."