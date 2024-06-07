Benny Gantz to deliver statement Saturday evening, widely expected to resign from govt

Gantz is part of Israel's three-men war cabinet and his expected resignation is understood to come as a result from deep differences with Netanyahu on the political horizon for Gaza post-war

Benny Gantz
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's three-men security cabinet, will deliver a speech on Saturday evening where he is expected to announce his resignation from the emergency government. 

The move is understood to come as a result from deep differences with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the political horizon for Gaza post-war. Gantz has set a deadline for Netanyahu to deliver a "day after" plan for the Palestinian enclave. 

