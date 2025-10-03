In a strongly worded ultimatum, Trump gives Hamas 'last chance' to reach agreement by Sunday 6PM, EST

U.S. President Donald Trump gave Hamas until Sunday evening to reach an agreement on his plan for Gaza's future, saying this was the last chance for Palestinian jihadist group to lay down its arms.

"An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote on Friday (October 3) on Truth Social. "Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1974118642255343930 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Trump on Tuesday said he would give Hamas three to four days to accept the 20-point document, which calls on the terrorists to disarm, a demand they have previously rejected. Hamas is "reviewing" the proposal, a source close to the group said on Wednesday.

The plan stipulates an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and some of the Palestinian security prisoners held by Israel, a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the introduction of a transitional government led by an international body.

"THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS! The details of the document are known to the WORLD, and it is a great one for ALL! We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other," read the message. "The violence and bloodshed will stop. RELEASES THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW! An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"