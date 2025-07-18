In phone call with Netanyahu, Pope Leo urges Israel to protect worshipers and holy sites

Recommended -

In a phone conversation on Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pope Leo XIV urged Israel to protect holy places and worshipers. The talk was held following a strike carried out Thursday by the Israeli army that hit the church of the Holy Family in Gaza, causing the death of three people and injuring others, some gravely.

Earlier, Netanyahu said the tragic incident was caused by stray ammunition and expressed sorrow over the loss of life.

Speaking to Netanyahu, the pope "renewed his appeal for new impetus to the negotiation process, and for a ceasefire and an end to the war," the Vatican said in a press release. "He once again expressed his concern regarding the dramatic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose grievous price is being paid in particular by children, the elderly and the sick."