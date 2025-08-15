In spite of South Sudan's denial, another report says talks with Israel about resettling Gazans ongoing

Recommended -

South Sudan and Israel are in talks regarding a deal to resettle Gazans wishing to depart the war-ravaged enclave in the African nation, Reuters cited three sources with knowledge of the matter as saying. The Friday report appeared to contradict South Sudan's foreign ministry's earlier claims that reports of the plan were "baseless."

The three sources told Reuters the prospect of resettling Palestinians in South Sudan was raised during meetings between Israeli officials and South Sudanese Foreign Minister Monday Semaya Kumba when he visited the country last month.

News of the discussions was first reported last week by the Associated Press, citing six people with knowledge of the matter.

While Palestinian and Arab leaders have rejected the idea of moving Gaza's population to any country, Palestinian activist Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib told i24NEWS on Thursday that most Gazans would gladly flee the chaotic and perilous war zone provided they could eventually return, preferably to a Gaza under a rule different to the Hamas terror regime.

However, he added, the matter was rendered more complicated by the fear among Arab leaders to be seen as complicit with Israel as well as by some ill-judged statements by the hardliners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.