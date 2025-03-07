In ultimatum to Israel, Houthis threaten to resume attacks over Gaza aid freeze

Abdulmalik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's jihadi militia bearing his name, threatened on Friday to resume drone and rocket fire at the Jewish state unless the blockage of aid into Gaza is lifted within four days.

The announcement comes days after the United States has formally redesignated the movement as a "foreign terrorist organization."

This decision follows the Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and on American warships defending this crucial maritime passage point.

This reclassification marks a significant hardening of the American position towards the Houthis and could have significant implications for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen, a country already devastated by years of civil war and an acute humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis are the last proxy of Iran still launching attacks against Israel since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the defeat of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the subsequent ceasefire, and Iraqi militias halting their attacks after significant U.S. pressure.