Initial probe shows civilians died from fire that broke out after IDF strikes in Rafah - gov't spokesman

Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman said on Monday that a preliminary investigation showed that Gazan citizens were killed by a fire that broke out in Rafah after Israel Defense Forces targeted senior Hamas officials.

The IDF earlier said the overnight strikes killed Yassin Rabia and Kahed Najar, both of whom were instrumental in the movement's coordination efforts in the West Bank from the Gaza Strip.

Reports of dozens of dead civilians came shortly after the strike, with UNRWA reporting on "mass casualties including children and women."

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "outraged" the report, while Saudi Arabia called on Israel to halt its alleged "massacres" in the Palestinian enclave.

The UK also said it does not support an operation in Rafah that does not ensure the security of civilians.

The IDF said that it has opened an investigation into the incident.

Israel earlier this month began operations in Rafah, the last major stronghold of the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.

The IDF has moved a million Palestinians out of the war zone and limited its operations to specific areas, efforts it says are unprecedented in the history of warfare to prevent civilian casualties.

Despite this, Israel has come under fire repeatedly by the international community for alleged violations.

Israel has slammed the threat of international lawsuits targeting its soldiers and leaders for their conduct, pointing out it has its own legal system that can and does prosecute violators of international law.

