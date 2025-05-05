IDF airstrikes target Yemen's Houthis, reportedly with US assistance

The Israel Defense Forces launched a retaliatory attack against the Houthis in Yemen on Monday, according to initial reports.

Al Arabiya said that some 30 Israeli planes took part in the strike, with other reports also claiming that the US was taking part in the massive bombardment, which took place in at least 18 different locations.

The Telegram page of Ansar Allah, the official name of the Houthis, said that the Sana'a and Jouf governates were also affected by the strikes.

US sources, however, said that the strike was Israeli and American involvement was limited to intelligence sharing and coordination.

The IDF later confirmed the attack, which targeted the Houthis along the coast and inland, a statement said.

Hodeidah, which the IDF said is used to transfer Iranian weapons, military equipment, and more, is a central supply port for the group.

The Bajil concrete plant east of the coastal city was also targeted, as it is a "significant economic resource for the Houthis. Moreover, it is used for the construction of underground tunnels and terrorist infrastructure for the terrorist regime. "