Inside the potential Gaza ceasefire: what’s in the new deal?

Recommended -

A potential new cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas is taking shape, with key provisions focused on the release of remaining hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

According to sources cited by The New York Times, including an Israeli defense official and a Palestinian familiar with the negotiations, the outline reflects months of back-channel diplomacy aimed at ending the war and bringing hostages home.

Under the proposed deal, Hamas would release 10 living Israeli hostages and return the remains of 18 others over a 60-day period.

These would be transferred in five separate phases. This marks a significant departure from a U.S.-backed plan proposed in May, which called for all hostages to be released within the first week of a cease-fire.

One notable shift in the proposal: Hamas would not be allowed to conduct televised handover events — a major point of contention in previous exchanges. During earlier truce agreements, Hamas broadcast hostage releases, with some captives pressured into making public statements of gratitude toward their captors.

These displays sparked global outrage and condemnation. The new framework seeks to avoid similar scenes.

While the current proposal outlines a temporary 60-day truce, Israeli officials told The New York Times that the goal is to provide Hamas with credible assurances that this could lead to a lasting end to the war.

The diplomatic language is cautious, but the effort aims to move from a temporary pause in fighting toward a broader and more durable resolution.

In return for the release of hostages and remains, Israel would free an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. Details on the number or identity of these prisoners have not been made public.

While the plan has not been finalized, it represents the most detailed and concrete progress in weeks. With international mediators — particularly the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt — continuing to push both sides toward agreement, the coming days could be pivotal.