Int'l envoys to address hostage rally, Eden Golan to perform “October Rain”

This Saturday night, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum will host an international rally in support of the 132 captives held in Gaza.

The forum is urging the global community to join the effort, highlighting that Hamas is holding hostages from 24 different countries.

Prominent speakers will include U.S. Ambassador Jack Lew, UK Ambassador Simon Walters, German Ambassador Steffen Seibert, and Austrian Ambassador Nikolaus Lutterotti.

Additionally, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and talk show host Dr. Phil will deliver video messages.

Hostage family members with foreign citizenship will also address the rally, including U.S. citizen Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son Sagui Dekel-Chen is among the hostages; Argentinian-Israeli Itzik Horn, whose sons Eitan and Yair Horn are held captive; Ayala Yahalomi, sister of French-Israeli hostage Ohad Yahalomi; and Russian-Israeli Evgeny Kozlov, whose son Andrey Kozlov is a hostage.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Musical performances will include Lola Marsh, Eurovision 2018 winner Netta Barzilai, singer-songwriter Noga Erez, American singer Montana Tucker, and Israel’s Eurovision 2024 performer Eden Golan.

Golan will sing “October Rain,” the original version of the official Eurovision entry “Hurricane,” which had multiple verses removed by the European Broadcasting Union due to references to the October 7 attacks by Hamas.