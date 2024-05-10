Intense fighting continues in southern Gaza Strip as IDF confronts Hamas

Throughout the day, the southern Gaza Strip has been a battleground as intense fighting rages on, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) engaging Hamas militants in large parts of the region.

The IDF has identified concerted efforts by Hamas to regroup in the Zeytun area, prompting a response from the 931st Battalion of the Nahal, who have been engaged in fierce battles.

Notably, they discovered an improvised military laboratory (IML) on school grounds and uncovered an underground facility in the area. This ongoing operation, initiated by the IDF, is set to persist in the coming days, following previous operations conducted in Zeytun as recently as March.

In the southern area of Mizrah Rafah, the 162nd Division of the IDF faces a challenging fight against Hamas militants.

The division, having entered Rafah only in the past four days, is encountering resistance as it progresses slowly to clear new areas.

The focus of their efforts is on locating tunnels, a critical aspect of Hamas' infrastructure in the region. The Combat Engineering Corps, alongside Givati and Shiron units, are operating at a heightened intensity in Mizrah Rafah, illustrating the gravity of the situation and the IDF's commitment to neutralizing terrorist threats.