International Court of Justice orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive

The International Court of Justice issued a ruling on Friday ordering Israel to implement a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as the IDF presses on with its offensive in Rafah.

Pretoria has urged the International Court of Justice to order an “immediate” stop to Israel’s war against the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas, including in the southernmost city of Rafah, where Israel believes Hamas’s remaining battalions to be located, along with many of the Israeli hostages.

An Israeli government spokesperson said on Thursday that "no force on the face of the earth will prevent Israel from defending its citizens and pursuing Hamas in Gaza." Accordingly, since Israel is not expected to comply with the court order, the Security Council is expected to convene within a few days to discuss the matter.

It should be noted that this time, unlike the previous time when orders were given to Israel in June - at the head of the panel of judges stands a judge who does not support Israel, the Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam.

The Israeli representative, judge Aharon Barak, is also on the panel of judges.