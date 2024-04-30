Investigation reveals two IDF soldiers died as a result of friendly fire

An investigation into the tragic deaths of two IDF reservists in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday has revealed they were victims of friendly fire.

Staff Sergeant (res.) Ido Aviv, 28, of the 9232nd Battalion of the Yiftah Brigade, and Staff Sergeant (res.) Kalkidan Meharim, 37, of the 223rd Battalion of the Carmeli Brigade, were struck by shell fire from an IDF tank that had fired outside its designated limits.

The incident unfolded when an IDF tank was hit by a roadside bomb near the Turkish hospital in the Netzarim corridor. Subsequently, mortars and anti-tank missiles were launched towards the troops in the corridor area. During a firefight with Hamas terrorists, a tank from the Yiftah Brigade left its encampment and fired at a building in the area, which was later discovered to be outside the designated limits of the tank force.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1785355830109290951 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Tragically, several soldiers, including Aviv and Meharim, were inside the building when it was struck. The IDF continues its investigation into the behavior of the troops deployed to Gaza last week.