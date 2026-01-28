🔴 Iran executes a man after being accused by the Supreme Court of spying for Israel

The funeral for late Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, an Israel Border Police officer who was killed in action on October 7, will be held today in the southern community of Meitar.

The ceremony began at 10:30, with a police convoy escorting his casket. Masses of Israelis participated in the procession accompanying the late Sgt. Ran Gvili to burial ahead of the eulogy ceremony in Meitar.

Ran Gvili’s mother at the funeral: "I've made it my job to prove to you and everyone that we are one strong nation."

Gvili’s sister-in-law eulogizes: "I wish for myself and the whole world to be privileged to raise the next generation on your values."

Ran Gvili’s older brother: "We can now all move on from the tragedy we call October 7th, 2023."

"Our pride is stronger than our immense pain."

Gvili was the last Israeli hostage in the Gaza Strip, where he was held for 843 days.