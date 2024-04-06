In the wake of an attack on its consulate in Damascus, Iran has issued a stern warning of retaliation, promising to inflict "maximum damage" in response to the strike attributed to Israel.

Mohammad Bagheri, leader of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, reaffirmed Iran's determination to retaliate during a funeral ceremony for Mohammad-Reza Zahedi, a senior Iranian commander killed in the attack.

Bagheri condemned the assault on the consulate and pledged that Tehran's response would make the enemy "regret its attack."

The airstrike, which occurred on Monday in the Syrian capital, resulted in the deaths of seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two high-ranking commanders. Zahedi, the highest-ranking victim, oversaw operations in Lebanon and Syria for the IRGC's external operations arm, the Quds Force.

Bagheri emphasized that Iran would determine the timing and nature of its response to Israel, vowing that it would be executed at the right time and with maximum damage to the enemy. While the United States has denied involvement in the Damascus attack, Bagheri, like other Iranian officials, has implicated the U.S., alleging its complicity in the incident.

"Whether America accepts it or not, its involvement in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime is clear, and responsibility for the recent incident in the Syrian consulate rests with it," Bagheri asserted.

Iran's pledge of retaliation escalates tensions in the region, raising concerns about the potential for further violence amid ongoing hostilities between Iran, Israel, and the United States.