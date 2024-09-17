Iran's envoy to Lebanon wounded in Hezbollah device blasts

Reports of blasts were noted around Lebanon, although four people were also injured as a device exploded in Damascus

Iranian interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, right, speaks with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, during a press conference at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon
Iranian interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, right, speaks with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, during a press conference at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, LebanonAP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was wounded in the alleged Israeli attack that caused Hezbollah devices to explode, according to Iran's Mehr agency on Tuesday.

More than a thousand people were wounded as the devices exploded, apparently at the same time. People could be seen with injuries to their waist, where the devices were secured, as well as to their hands and faces.

BREAKING NEWS | Report: Lebanese ambassador to Iran injured in blasts | Tuesday, September 17th 2024

The attack was not isolated to Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood, which is largely under Hezbollah control. Reports of blasts were noted from around the country, with the Lebanese Red Crescent saying it was on high alert.

Four people riding in a vehicle in Damascus, Syria, were also injured such an explosion, according to Syrian reports.

