Iran's envoy to Lebanon wounded in Hezbollah device blasts

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was wounded in the alleged Israeli attack that caused Hezbollah devices to explode, according to Iran's Mehr agency on Tuesday.

More than a thousand people were wounded as the devices exploded, apparently at the same time. People could be seen with injuries to their waist, where the devices were secured, as well as to their hands and faces.

The attack was not isolated to Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood, which is largely under Hezbollah control. Reports of blasts were noted from around the country, with the Lebanese Red Crescent saying it was on high alert.

Four people riding in a vehicle in Damascus, Syria, were also injured such an explosion, according to Syrian reports.