Mediators work to pass ceasefire agreement before Israel begins new Gaza operation - report

Recommended -

Israel and Hamas mediators are attempting to reach a ceasefire agreement before Israel launches its new Gaza operation, according to a Saudi A-Sharq newspaper report.

Sources told A-Sharq that mediators are considering a series of proposals to end the war, under the terms of a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of all hostages, the disarmament of Palestinian militant groups, and the deportation of a number of Hamas leaders.

The proposals also include terms for the formation of a technocratic and non-political local administration to govern the Strip, supported by a professional police force which is currently being trained by Egypt, other reports have said.

According to A-sharq, the sources said mediators are first discussing these proposals with one another before conveying them to both sides, adding that there is a possibility of reaching an agreement, "Unless Israel is determined to continue the war for its own purposes and calculations."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday to i24NEWS in an interview that Israel is past any partial deal, and will only agree to an end to the war on their terms -- with all of the hostages returned, "Both living and dead."

"I think you heard President Trump; he said what I said too. It's behind us. We tried. We made all kinds of attempts; we've come a long way. But it turned out they were just misleading us," Netanyahu said.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1955307393832636441 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"In any case, they will leave many hostages in their hands, both living and dead, the Prime Minister continued. "And we want all of them. I want them all. Both living and dead. And that's what we're going for. I'm not telling you that I won't be willing to discuss it. I want to bring them back as part of ending the war. But in our terms of ending the war."

According to US outlet Axios, Israel is considering sending a delegation back to Doha later this week to meet with senior Qatari officials as part of efforts to resume negotiations.