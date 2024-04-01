Iraq launched drone that struck Eilat Naval Base, IDF confirms

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that a drone launched from Iraq targeted a naval base in the Gulf of Eilat.

The attack was attributed to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq and Syria.

According to IDF reports, the incident unfolded late last night when a suspicious aerial target was detected heading towards the Gulf of Eilat. The drone penetrated Israeli airspace from Jordan, triggering sirens in the area, the first such alarm in three weeks. The UAV ultimately struck the IDF base in Eilat, causing minor damage to a building. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for the attack, labeling the target as "vital" in Israeli territory. This aggressive action underscores the volatile dynamics between Iran and Israel, with Iraq emerging as a potential battleground for proxy conflicts.

The IDF has launched an investigation into the incident, which comes on the heels of another drone interception near the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. The attempted airspace breach raises concerns about the security challenges Israel faces on multiple fronts.