Iraq to disarm militias – Houthis will remain Iran's last proxy | Analysis

The Iran-backed al-Nujaba militia, an Iraqi Shi'ite armed group that had fought in recent years to defend Bashar al-Assad in Syria, accused the United States and United Kingdom last week of "plotting a conspiracy" to destabilize Iraq. The vague statement came just days before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani.

Iraqi re-evalution

Secretary Blinken's visit, his 12th to the region since the October 7th attacks last year, was prompted by the swift fall of the Assad regime. While his meetings with other Middle East leaders focused on the regional repercussions of the surprise collapse of the Syrian regime, the readout of Blinken's meeting with Al-Sudani said that Secretary Blinken "underscored the US commitment to the US-Iraq strategic partnership and to Iraq’s security, stability, and sovereignty."

This is common diplomatic wording following such meetings. So what prompted al-Nujaba to get all up in arms over Blinken's visit? The answer to that was provided on Monday night on Iraq's Alsumaria TV. After asking for a cup of tea (without sugar) while on air, Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie, an advisor to Prime Minister Al-Sudani, told anchor Hussam Al-Haj the following:

"To be honest, I think we must reevaluate the current situation. Iraq must no longer be linked to the 'axis of resistance' after the fall of Assad, and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Today we have a clear responsibility to tell our brothers in the factions to dissolve and to integrate into the political structure."

Al-Haj pressed the advisor by saying that "for years the Americans have called on Iraq 'to take natural measures.' Some say that this time the demand is more forceful and that there is even a time limit to implement this step."

"This time, unfortunately," The advisor replied, "implementation of the demand will be imposed in a different way. If we do not comply, it most certainly will be imposed by force." He later added that discussions on the matter with the factions, which include the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Front, Kata'ib Hezbollah and others, "are in advanced stages."

This is quite a shocking statement coming from an Iraqi government official, claiming on camera that the United States and other Western Powers have threatened to attack Iraq proper, or at least the armed factions it houses, if Baghdad does not comply with their demand. As shocking as it may sound, this was not a singular statement.

Iraq's national interest

On Wednesday, another advisor to Prime Minister Al-Sudani, Hussein Allawi, confirmed the same western demand on Saudi Al-Hadath TV, saying that dismantling the armed militias is "key to the Iraqi national interest." There have been reports of this demand in recent days, but now Iraqi officials are stating it out in the open – "We will dismantle Iran's armed militias in our territory."

It is clear that in recent weeks, Iraqi militias aligned with Iran have taken a back seat in their attacks on Israel. In fact, after sporadically sending attack drones for more than a year to target Israeli civilian communities and military sites, these attacks have ceased completely. This has essentially left the Houthis in Yemen alone in their openly active war against Israel (besides Hamas in Gaza, which I do not consider an Iranian proxy), and on course to remain the last functioning Iranian proxy outside its borders.

AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman

Washington’s concern here is clear. With plans to withdraw its troops from Iraq by late 2025, the US wants to ensure Iran and its armed militias do not exploit the current situation to further destabilize Syria or undermine the new and emerging regime in Damascus, which Tehran deeply opposes.

Not just a Western issue

But the West is not alone here. On Wednesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani at the lavish Al-Ula winter camp. Saudi media reported that the two leaders two discussed ways further enhance bilateral relations, with al-Sudani expressing Iraq's "readiness to cooperate with friends in the region, in order to establish security and stability, and keep the region away from the danger of conflicts and wars." Riyadh's role will likely emerge more clearly in the coming weeks or months.

Provided Iraq does not fail to comply or Washington proving to be bluffing, this is a dramatic development to say the least. Just to think, less than a year ago, Iran urged neighboring Iraq to oust the US-led anti-jihadist coalition from its territory after an American airstrike killed a senior commander of the pro-Iranian Al-Nujaba’a in Baghdad.

"The time has come for the withdrawal of American military forces from this country," then-Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a press conference. "Iraq has the ability, strength and authority necessary to maintain security on its territory alone."

Since then, the Iranian proxy program has almost entirely collapsed. Nasrallah is gone. Assad is gone. Tehran's militias in Iraq appear to be living their last days there. The Houthis are next. After them, Iran will remain with no external forces preventing the fight from reaching its doorstep. Qassem Soleimani must be turning in his grave.