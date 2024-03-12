Iraqi terror group claims to target Ben-Gurion Airport in alleged drone strike

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a terror group backed by Iran, has claimed responsibility for targeting Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport in a drone strike, as reported by the Iranian state-owned media outlet Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The group, comprised of various armed Iraqi factions including Hezbollah Brigades, Al-Nujaba Movement, and others associated with Iran, stated that the attack on Ben-Gurion Airport was part of the "second phase of resistance operations against occupation," conducted in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and in response to alleged Israeli massacres of civilians.

However, there is currently no evidence to substantiate these claims, and it follows a pattern of Iraqi militias exaggerating attacks against Israel.

The purported drone strike on Ben-Gurion Airport comes after reports from Iraqi security sources indicating that a drone, similar to the one mentioned in the alleged attack, had crashed in the province of Irbid in Jordan.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has been active in conducting attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, primarily in response to perceived American support for Israel during its conflict with Gaza. The group has also claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli interests in the past.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1767435093138944048 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A source close to Brigade 12 of the Popular Mobilisation Forces in Iraq's Anbar province has suggested that such operations against Israel will escalate in the coming days, emphasizing that they are unrelated to the current stability within Iraq and are seen as a legitimate response to Israeli actions.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Shortly after the claim of responsibility, Jordanian security sources announced the discovery of drone parts in an uninhabited area in Irbid province.

However, it has been confirmed that the downing of the drone did not cause significant damage, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine its origin.