In part of its psychological warfare campaign, the Islamic Jihad has released a video featuring Sasha Trufanov, who has been in captivity for 404 days.

This week also marks his 29th birthday.

In the video, Trufanov addresses the camera, detailing the hardships he has endured during his prolonged captivity.

"It's been a year since I've been here in captivity," Trufanov says, visibly affected by his situation. "A year with a shortage of food, water, no electricity, and now I've also run out of basic hygiene products — like soap and shampoo, and I've developed a skin problem."

Courtesy of the families

He goes on to make a poignant plea to the citizens of Israel: "I want to remind you that every time you eat or drink something, remember us prisoners. We don't have that opportunity. When you think of closing the crossing, I want you to think of us. When you make it difficult for them, you make it difficult for us." Trufanov expresses a sense of urgency and fear, stating, "The fear for my life is daily. The military efforts are the ones that might lead to my death. I fear the moment when they might kill me. Quite a few prisoners have died during their stay in captivity. The only good thing they did was a ceasefire."

It is important to note that the release of this video is a tactic often employed by terrorist organizations, and it is possible that Trufanov's message was pre-scripted by Islamic Jihad.

Lena Trufanov , Sasha's mother, expressed mixed emotions upon seeing her son alive. "I'm happy to see my son alive, but I'm very worried to hear what he's telling," she said. She urged the Israeli government and international community to "make every effort to free him and all the other abductees in Midi. They don't have time."