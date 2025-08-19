Israel accuses UN of reporting misleading information on Gaza aid

Recommended -

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Monday accused the United Nations of distorting the humanitarian reality in Gaza by publishing what it says are inaccurate aid delivery figures.

According to Israel, nearly 183,000 tons of humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since May, compared to the 87,000 tons reported by the UN, a gap of more than 115,000 tons.

Similarly, while UN data shows 3,553 aid trucks crossing into the enclave during this period, Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) says it has authorized nearly 9,200 trucks, over double the UN’s figure.

“The fact that the UN only presents a portion of the aid actually delivered misleads the international community and creates a false picture of the humanitarian situation,” COGAT said in a statement.

Israeli officials argue that the UN only counts shipments it manages directly or those handled by a limited number of partner NGOs, while excluding deliveries from other states, private companies, international NGOs, and foreign-organized airdrops.

Israel says it publishes full and accurate daily data on aid trucks and goods crossing into Gaza on an official website, and accused the UN of omitting large portions of assistance in its public reports.

The UN’s reports are widely used by the international community to assess humanitarian conditions in Gaza, a fact Israel says makes the discrepancies particularly damaging. Jerusalem argues the omissions “blatantly delude” global perceptions of the aid situation.