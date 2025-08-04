Israel accuses UNRWA of continuing to employ Hamas terrorists

Recommended -

Tensions between Israel and the United Nations have escalated once again, as senior Israeli officials accuse the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) of continuing to employ individuals affiliated with Hamas.

On Sunday evening, Amir Weissbrod, Deputy Director General for International Organizations at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated on the social platform X that newly received documents contain the names of UNRWA staff who are "clearly identified" members of Hamas.

He noted that several of these names had already been cited in an official letter sent in July 2024 to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

"Yet, no action has been taken," Weissbrod wrote, criticizing the UN’s apparent inaction.

Israel is now urging donor countries to suspend all funding to UNRWA, which provides humanitarian support to millions of Palestinians. "No responsible government should allow its taxpayers' money to indirectly support Hamas," Weissbrod stated.

These renewed accusations come amid deepening friction between Israel and the UN. In April, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned UNRWA as a “structure infiltrated by terrorism and beyond reform.”

His remarks came after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) launched an advisory proceeding into the legal status of UNRWA—an initiative Israel refused to participate in, denouncing it as a “political instrumentalization of international law.” Sa’ar called the process “another scandal aimed at delegitimizing Israel’s right to self-defense.”

The foreign minister also leveled broader accusations against the UN, claiming it has “betrayed its founding principles” and has devolved into a “corrupt, anti-Israeli, and anti-Semitic institution.” He alleged that UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 attacks and accused Secretary-General Guterres of attempting to conceal their role.

“It is not Israel or its leaders who should stand before international courts,” Sa’ar said. “It is the UN and UNRWA, which have become accomplices to terrorism.”