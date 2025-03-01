Israel adopts Witkoff's framework for temporary ceasefire, Hamas refuses

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Sunday that Jerusalem adopted a temporary ceasefire framework put forth by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, pointing out Hamas refuses to accept it.

On the first day of the framework, half of the living hostages and the fallen will be released, and by the end—should an agreement on a permanent ceasefire be reached—the remaining living hostages and fallen would be released. i24NEWS exclusively reported the plan's details last week.

Witkoff, the statement from Netanyahu's office said, "proposed the framework for extending the ceasefire after assessing that, at this stage, there is no possibility of bridging the sides' positions to end the war and that more time is needed for talks on a permanent ceasefire."

According to the agreement, Israel may resume fighting after the 42nd day if it determines that the negotiations are ineffective. This clause was supported in a side letter by the previous U.S. administration and has also received the support of the Trump administration.

While Israel "has agreed to the Witkoff framework in an effort to bring back its hostages, Hamas has so far remained steadfast in its refusal to accept it," the statement pointed out. "If Hamas changes its stance, Israel will immediately enter negotiations on all the details of the Witkoff framework."