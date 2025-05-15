Israel agrees to add aid distribution points in Gaza; US offers new ceasefire proposal | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 586: The Gaza Humanitarian Fund, a new initiative launched under American impetus, announced on Wednesday evening that it would start its operations in the Gaza Strip before the end of May. According to an Israeli official speaking to Kan News, the construction of the new distribution centers will be completed within two weeks.

This comes as Israel has agreed to increase the number of "secure distribution sites" to ensure the delivery of food to the Palestinian enclave. According to estimates from the Israeli defense establishment, the warehouses in Gaza will soon be empty.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has warned Prime Minister Netanyahu and security cabinet ministers that, as the military "will not starve Gaza, aid must be quickly brought in." Last week, the United States announced the commencement of the process for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said at a press conference that food will be distributed in Gaza in an efficient, but also secure manner.

The ambassador emphasized that Israel would not take an active part in the distribution of aid to the residents of Gaza, limiting its role to the peripheral security of distribution areas.

The release of hostage Edan Alexander and US President Donald Trump's historic visit to the Persian Gulf reignited talks for a deal on the remaining hostages in Gaza. An Israeli delegation, led by Gal Hirsch, the deputy director of the Shin Bet and coordinator, is currently negotiating in Doha under American mediation. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is shuttling between the parties and making multiple calls with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The initial plan was to release 10 living hostages in exchange for 40-50 days of ceasefire and subsequent discussions about the end of conflict. However, faced with a stalemate, Witkoff is now proposing more flexible formulas.

"Israel remains committed to the initial Witkoff plan, approved by the Americans, the only one on the table," declared Netanyahu's office. "Israel will be ready to discuss terms for ending the war in accordance with the objectives set by the cabinet."

For its part, Hamas insists on immediate guarantees of definitive cessation of fighting and rejects any agreement that does not clearly specify the end of the war. Israeli officials believe that the organization is "biding time to assess the fate of Mohammed Sinwar before taking a stance."

