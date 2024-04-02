Israel agrees to consider U.S. concerns regarding Rafah military operation

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi met Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other senior American officials, as a Strategic Consultative Group (SCG).

In the meeting, which was held virtually, Israeli representatives agreed to take into account the U.S. concerns about the operation in Rafah, according to a joint statement released after the meeting.

"They agreed that they share the objective to see Hamas defeated in Rafah," the statement added.

"The U.S. side expressed its concerns with various courses of action in Rafah. The Israeli side agreed to take these concerns into account," the statement explained.

According to the statement, there would be "follow up discussions between experts, overseen by the SCG," and "would include in person SCG meeting as early as next week."

In addition, Axios reported tonight that the White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was further reported that they are expected to discuss a possible normalization agreement with Israel as part of a comprehensive solution to end the war.