Yemen missile sends central Israel into bomb shelters | LIVE BLOG
With the IDF's wide-scale operation in Gaza City imminent, Israel is preparing for a significant intensification in its war effort in the enclave
Recommended -
A drone launched at Israel by the Houthi jihadists in Yemen was intercepted on Friday over southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
With the IDF's wide-scale operation in Gaza City set to start within days, Israel is preparing for a significant intensification in its war effort in the enclave.
Earlier on Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that "gates of hell will soon open over Hamas murderers and rapists until they agree to release all hostages and disarm," confirming that the Israel government rubberstamped the military's plans for an offensive on Gaza City.
Yemen missile incoming, IDF says
https://x.com/i/web/status/1958951994636607543
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF nabs Palestinian terrorist behind Thursday's shooting attack in the West Bank in which an Israeli civilian was lightly wounded
IDF strikes target Hamas rocket launchers
https://x.com/i/web/status/1958908313988477149
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .