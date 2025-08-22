Recommended -

A drone launched at Israel by the Houthi jihadists in Yemen was intercepted on Friday over southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

With the IDF's wide-scale operation in Gaza City set to start within days, Israel is preparing for a significant intensification in its war effort in the enclave.

Earlier on Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that "gates of hell will soon open over Hamas murderers and rapists until they agree to release all hostages and disarm," confirming that the Israel government rubberstamped the military's plans for an offensive on Gaza City.