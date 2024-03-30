Truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas are set to recommence on Sunday in Cairo, as reported by Egypt's Al Qahera News TV.

According to Israeli reports, discussions have hit a standstill due to Hamas's reluctance to compromise on key issues.

The terrorist group has insisted on the full return of northern Gazans and linked any further hostage releases to Israel's commitment to cease hostilities and withdraw all IDF forces.

Israel has staunchly opposed these conditions.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The talks faced a setback on Monday when Hamas rejected proposed compromises brokered in Doha by Israel, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Consequently, Jerusalem recalled a significant portion of its negotiating team.