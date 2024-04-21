Israel reportedly used air-to-surface ‘The Rampage’ missile in Iran attack | LIVE UPDATES
Israel is reportedly set to reprimand the ambassadors of the countries who voted in favor of granting the Palestinian Authority full membership at the United Nations
Israel reportedly utilized the air-to-surface missile known as ‘The Rampage’ in its recent strike on Iran, targeting a military base near the city of Isfahan.
According to Israeli media, The Rampage, a domestically developed missile, was identified through photographic evidence and is consistent with the level of damage observed at the site.
Measuring at 4.7 meters (15 feet), this missile boasts supersonic speed, rendering it challenging to detect and intercept using conventional air defense systems like the Iron Dome.
While Israel has remained silent on the matter officially, Iran has downplayed the incident, asserting that only three small drones, not missiles, were involved in the attack.
The Rampage, unveiled in 2018, weighs over half a ton and is specifically engineered to penetrate fortified areas such as bunkers, as stated by its manufacturers, Israeli Military Industries Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries.
Developing Story: Israeli forces thwart terror attack near Hebron, no injuries reported
One attacker attempted to stab the troops, while the other opened fire, with Israeli forces swiftly responding to the threat, neutralizing both assailants at the scene
Erdogan urges Palestinian unity after meeting with Hamas leader Haniyeh
In response to Erdogan's remarks, Israeli Foreign Minister Katz summoned the Turkish deputy ambassador for a rebuke
West Bank: Attempted shooting attack near Hebron, 2 terrorists neutralized
Israel is reportedly set to reprimand the ambassadors of the countries who voted in favor of granting the Palestinian Authority full membership at the United Nations