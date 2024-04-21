Israel reportedly utilized the air-to-surface missile known as ‘The Rampage’ in its recent strike on Iran, targeting a military base near the city of Isfahan.

According to Israeli media, The Rampage, a domestically developed missile, was identified through photographic evidence and is consistent with the level of damage observed at the site.

Measuring at 4.7 meters (15 feet), this missile boasts supersonic speed, rendering it challenging to detect and intercept using conventional air defense systems like the Iron Dome.

While Israel has remained silent on the matter officially, Iran has downplayed the incident, asserting that only three small drones, not missiles, were involved in the attack.

The Rampage, unveiled in 2018, weighs over half a ton and is specifically engineered to penetrate fortified areas such as bunkers, as stated by its manufacturers, Israeli Military Industries Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries.