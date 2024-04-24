IDF readying for Rafah operation, civilian evacuation expected to last 3-6 weeks | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to sign key new legislation on Wednesday that will supplement Washington's aid to Israel by 17 billion dollars
Israel is gearing up for the long expected military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.
After extensive discussions and international pressures, the decision was finalized, with the IDF preparing for action in the near future, according to Israel Hayom. The move follows Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's rejection of a proposed hostage deal.
Preparations for the ground incursion are intensifying, with plans to evacuate Rafah's civilian population, estimated at 1.4 million Gazans, over a three-week period. However, the operation's duration, expected to last around six weeks, hinges on Hamas and the absence of civilian obstruction.
Ahead of the incursion, the IDF will conduct preparatory measures and commence evacuations. Recent reports from the U.S. indicate Israel's procurement of tents for displaced civilians. While Rafah harbors a significant number of terrorists, including potential hostages, the operation aims to mitigate threats posed by Hamas militants.
Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Shikli says he prefers Trump to Biden
"I don't think the US is projecting power under Biden's leadership - it hurts relations between the countries. He is indeed a friend of Israel, but is subjected to heavy pressures on him that cause damage to the relations between the countries. I would choose Trump as president"
IDF confirms striking Hezbollah rocket launchers on Tuesday night in southern Lebanon
Qatari official praises October 7 in antisemitic Arab League speech
Al-Nassr's remarks included accusing Jews of being "killers of prophets," a well-known antisemitic trope
NYPD arrives at Pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia University
Columbia University president calls for dismantling of anti-Israel encampment
"I also want to be clear that we will not tolerate intimidating, harassing, or discriminatory behavior," Shafik stated
Argentina requests Interpol arrest of Iranian minister for 1994 AMIA bombing
The country has formally requested Interpol to arrest Iran’s interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, for his alleged role in the attack that claimed 85 lives
IDF kills Hamas police officer in central Gaza overnight in drone strike - report
Biden to sign foreign aid legislation on Wednesday
American lawmakers approved $17 billion in military aid for Israel, alongside an expected $2 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza,