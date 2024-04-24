Israel is gearing up for the long expected military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

After extensive discussions and international pressures, the decision was finalized, with the IDF preparing for action in the near future, according to Israel Hayom. The move follows Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's rejection of a proposed hostage deal.

Preparations for the ground incursion are intensifying, with plans to evacuate Rafah's civilian population, estimated at 1.4 million Gazans, over a three-week period. However, the operation's duration, expected to last around six weeks, hinges on Hamas and the absence of civilian obstruction.

Ahead of the incursion, the IDF will conduct preparatory measures and commence evacuations. Recent reports from the U.S. indicate Israel's procurement of tents for displaced civilians. While Rafah harbors a significant number of terrorists, including potential hostages, the operation aims to mitigate threats posed by Hamas militants.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war.