Day 207 of Israel at war | In a bid to advance efforts towards a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, U.S. President Joe Biden had separate phone calls with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. The discussions centered on a commitment to ensuring the complete implementation of any potential deal reached between the conflicting parties.

According to a source who spoke to i24NEWS, the agreement must include the release of all female soldiers. "There will be no deal without our female soldiers and women out of Gaza," the source emphasized.

