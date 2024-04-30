Biden speaks to Egyptian and Qatari leaders amid crucial hostage deal talks | LIVE UPDATES
Hamas has threatened to move its political offices to Jordan if the United States forces Qatar to evict the terrorist group from its current headquarters in Doha
Day 207 of Israel at war | In a bid to advance efforts towards a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, U.S. President Joe Biden had separate phone calls with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. The discussions centered on a commitment to ensuring the complete implementation of any potential deal reached between the conflicting parties.
According to a source who spoke to i24NEWS, the agreement must include the release of all female soldiers. "There will be no deal without our female soldiers and women out of Gaza," the source emphasized.
To catch up on the full events from Monday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Prime Minister Netanyahu to meet with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Tuesday afternoon to discuss impending deal with Hamas
Ben-Gvir has repeatedly threatened to abandon the coalition if the government were to agree to a deal that he deems "outrageous," and has vocally pushed for the IDF to launch the operation in Rafah.
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Overnight, warplanes struck terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Kfar Kila and al-Khyam.
Also overnight, two anti-tank missiles were launched toward northern Israel and fell in open areas. There were no casualties or damage caused.
Hamas official denies reports of leadership relocation to Jordan
"Most of the people in Hamas' leadership have Jordanian passports, and if they are forced to leave Qatar, they will move to Jordan"
Columbia University begins suspending protesters following deadline to dismantle anti-Israel encampments
Protesters in Florida and Texas were also arrested, with police using pepper spray at UT-Austin.
First Look: Construction begins on Gaza aid pier
The pier, which is being built to support USAID and humanitarian partners, will serve as a crucial hub for receiving and delivering essential aid supplies to Gaza