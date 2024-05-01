United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday as part of his diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

During his visit, Blinken is scheduled to hold talks with key Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Additionally, Blinken plans to visit the Kerem Shalom Crossing and Ashdod Port to assess the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

