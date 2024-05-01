Hamas official: Blinken comments on deal an attempt to 'acquit Israel' | LIVE UPDATES
The French Foreign Minister is making an unscheduled stop in Cairo for talks with his Egyptian counterpart following his visit to Israel
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday as part of his diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
During his visit, Blinken is scheduled to hold talks with key Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Additionally, Blinken plans to visit the Kerem Shalom Crossing and Ashdod Port to assess the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Blinken traveled to Jerusalem where he began his one-on-one meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Their personal meeting will be followed by a larger meeting that will include their staff
Los Angeles Police Department breakup clashes between pro and anti-Israel protestors at UCLA campus
Hamas official pushes back against Blinken comments, says still studying offer
According to Reuters, a Hamas official says that U.S. Secretary of State Blinken's comments that Hamas is the only obstacle standing in the path of a ceasefire deal are an "attempt to put pressure on Hamas and acquit Israel." The official added that Hamas is still studying the most recent ceasefire offer.
Egyptian proposal outlines return of all hostages and phased end to Gaza war
The agreement comprises three distinct stages aimed at achieving a temporary cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages, and a pathway towards sustainable peace in the region
U.S. based United Airlines has extended its cancellation of Tel Aviv-Newark flights until May 9
French Foreign Minister is making an unscheduled stopover in Cairo where he will meet with his Egyptian counterpart, i24NEWS has confirmed
Two wounded injured after antitank missiles fired towards northern Israel
New details from night of Iranian attack: U.S. interception rate of ballistic missiles was only 25%
According to Israel's Army Radio, U.S. maritime defense systems tried to intercept 8 ballistic missiles that were headed to Israel, and only downed 2 of them.
Israel's aerial defense systems proved a combined 90% accuracy rate when intercepting UAVs, ballistic and cruise missiles.
Blinken urges immediate ceasefire and hostage deal in talks with Herzog
"We yearn for the immediate return of the hostages; this is and should be the top priority of the international community," Blinken declared
Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins visit to Israel meeting with President Isaac Herzog
Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terror targets in five areas of southern Lebanon overnight
IDF recommends cancelling Lag Ba'omer events in Meron
If adopted, the recommendation would see the designation of the Meron site as a closed military zone for the duration of Lag Ba'omer
Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid will depart today for a short state visit to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates
Rocket alert sirens sound once again in Israel-Lebanon border communities
Israeli delegation visited Cairo on Tuesday to discuss hostage deal - report
The delegation, which included representatives from the Shin Bet, the IDF, and the Mossad, spent approximately three hours in Cairo engaging in discussions regarding the proposed deal
Over 100 anti-Israel protesters arrested overnight by NYPD at Columbia University and City College of New York - report
The International Court of Justice has rejected a request by Nicaragua to issue an emergency order barring Germany from selling arms to Israel
NYPD clears anti-Israel protesters overnight from Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall
The scene unfolded after 9 p.m. as hundreds of officers, including riot police, converged at the college’s entrance
CENTCOM destroys a Houthi launched uncrewed surface vessel that posed a threat to U.S. forces and merchant vessels in the Red Sea
