IDF strikes targets in east Rafah and Gaza City overnight | LIVE UPDATES

American officials says that both U.S. and Israeli intelligence agree that Hamas leaders, including Sinwar, are not in Rafah, and are most likely in tunnels deep underneath Khan Yunis

Matthias InbarDefense Correspondent, i24NEWS
1 min read
Video poster
Live

According to Palestinian media reports, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted strikes in various locations overnight, including the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

The IDF reportedly utilized drones to target Hamas police vehicles in Rafah.

In addition to the strikes in Rafah, there were reports of airstrikes in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, located in the northern part of the Strip. 

These strikes allegedly resulted in at least one death and multiple casualties.

To catch up on the full events from Sunday CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Senior Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine member killed in Gaza - report

Israeli source to i24NEWS: Egyptian military cancels meetings with Israel amid diplomatic fallout

This move comes in the wake of Egypt's controversial backing of South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging genocide in the Gaza Strip

READ MORE HERE

Alert sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible drone incursion

Iranian lawmaker claims Iran possesses nuclear weapons

Ardestani justified Iran's purported possession of nuclear weapons by arguing that it enhances deterrence capabilities, particularly in the face of perceived threats from the U.S. and Israel

READ MORE HERE

AP / Vahid Salemi 2010 ©
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.AP / Vahid Salemi 2010 ©

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken late Sunday on the current situation in Gaza

This article received 0 comments