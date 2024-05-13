IDF strikes targets in east Rafah and Gaza City overnight | LIVE UPDATES
American officials says that both U.S. and Israeli intelligence agree that Hamas leaders, including Sinwar, are not in Rafah, and are most likely in tunnels deep underneath Khan Yunis
According to Palestinian media reports, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted strikes in various locations overnight, including the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah city in southern Gaza.
The IDF reportedly utilized drones to target Hamas police vehicles in Rafah.
In addition to the strikes in Rafah, there were reports of airstrikes in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, located in the northern part of the Strip.
These strikes allegedly resulted in at least one death and multiple casualties.
To catch up on the full events from Sunday CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Senior Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine member killed in Gaza - report
Israeli source to i24NEWS: Egyptian military cancels meetings with Israel amid diplomatic fallout
This move comes in the wake of Egypt's controversial backing of South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging genocide in the Gaza Strip
Alert sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible drone incursion
Iranian lawmaker claims Iran possesses nuclear weapons
Ardestani justified Iran's purported possession of nuclear weapons by arguing that it enhances deterrence capabilities, particularly in the face of perceived threats from the U.S. and Israel
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken late Sunday on the current situation in Gaza