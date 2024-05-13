According to Palestinian media reports, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted strikes in various locations overnight, including the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

The IDF reportedly utilized drones to target Hamas police vehicles in Rafah.

In addition to the strikes in Rafah, there were reports of airstrikes in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, located in the northern part of the Strip.

These strikes allegedly resulted in at least one death and multiple casualties.

